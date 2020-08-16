Foolproof security arrangements to be ensured during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi capt (R) Anwar ul Haq here on Sunday said that foolproof security would be ensured during holy month of Muharram.

He directed police officials to adopt advance and pre-emptive steps to ensure arrangements for extending protection and other facilities to the Azadari processions and Majalis.

He said this while addressing a meeting to review the arrangements for Muharram.

The DC said that all traditional license-holders processions and other rallies would allow during the Muharram but organizers were bound to inform the district administration before taking out processions.

He said that unfair use of loudspeakers was strictly banned and violators would be dealt strictly.

No one would be allowed to carry the weapons, he added.

The DC appealed Ulema, religious notables and citizens to extend their all out cooperation for maintaining religious harmony, peace and tranquility during the holy month.