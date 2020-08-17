Foolproof security arrangements to be ensured during Muharram: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan has said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured for maintaining law and order situation during Muharram-Ul-Haram.

Presiding over a meeting to finalize security arrangements on Monday, RPO said that police and other law enforcement departments would ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram. He urged ulema and civil society to cooperate with police to ensure peace during Muharram.

He said that a total of 911 mourning processions would be taken out across region including 486 in Multan, 128 in Vehari, 196 in Khanewal and 101 in Lodhran.

He added that 3210 Majalis would be organized across the region out of 560 Majalis have been declared sensitive.

He said that more than 14000 police officials would be deployed on security duty while officials of other law enforcement departments would also be deputed on sensitive Majalis.

Regional Police Officer directed officers to ensure proper body search of the participants of Majalis and mourning processions. He said that CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive places in order to prevent any untoward incident.