Foolproof security arrangements to be ensured during Muharram: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth Sunday said the foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Muharram-Ul-Haram to maintain peace in the district.

Holding a meeting with members of the district peace committee here at the police line, the CPO said that no one would be allowed to disturb peace during Muharram. He said the hate speeches and violations of government instructions would be dealt with iron hands.

He said the religious scholars could play a key role in maintaining peace during Muharram. He urged the administrations of mourning procession and majalis to complete their events within the given time in order to avoid any inconvenience.

The CPO added that a comprehensive traffic plan has been prepared to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and diversion of mourning procession routes.

He said the security of graveyards would also be increased during Muharram.

The members of the district peace committee assured their full support and cooperation in maintaining peace during Muharram.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, SP Gulgasht division Rao Naeem Shahid, SP Sadar Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah, Incharge security Shabana Saif and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.