Foolproof security arrangements to be ensured on Eid: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wilayat said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Eid-Ul-Fitr to avoid any untoward incident across the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wilayat said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Eid-Ul-Fitr to avoid any untoward incident across the district.

The DPO Tariq Wilyat has issued security plan for Eid-Ul-Fitr as more than 951 police officials would be deployed at 573 religious places across the district.

In a statement issued here on Monday, tight security arrangements would be made at mosques, Imambargahs and markets of the district. He said that 115 police officials would be deployed in markets during Eid day while CCTV cameras would also be installed at all places for strict monitoring of the security arrangements.