Foolproof security arrangements to be finalized for Muharram: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis has said that foolproof security arrangements would be finalized for peaceful passage of Muharram ul Harram.

Chairing a meeting of the license holders of the processions and majalis held here at Police Line, Headquarters, he said all available resources would be utilized to maintain law and order in the district.

Strict security arrangements would be finalized for traditional and licensed processions and Majalis, he added.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs.

The CPO informed that inter-faith peace caravan would also be formed this year like last year and all-out efforts would be made to maintain peace and order during Muharram and create an atmosphere of interfaith tolerance and brotherhood.

"We are your defenders," he said adding, the security duties would be performed as religious obligation.

Separate deployment would be for protection of Imambargahs and no one would be allowed to take law into their hands, he said adding, the government orders would be implemented in letter and spirit.

No one would be allowed to violate the ban on use of loudspeakers, he said and advised the citizens to use social media carefully.

In the meeting, the participants said that all possible cooperation with the police during Muharram would be ensured so that perfect peace can be established in the district.