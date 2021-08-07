UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Arrangements To Be Finalized For Muharram: CPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Foolproof security arrangements to be finalized for Muharram: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis has said that foolproof security arrangements would be finalized for peaceful passage of Muharram ul Harram.

Chairing a meeting of the license holders of the processions and majalis held here at Police Line, Headquarters, he said all available resources would be utilized to maintain law and order in the district.

Strict security arrangements would be finalized for traditional and licensed processions and Majalis, he added.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs.

The CPO informed that inter-faith peace caravan would also be formed this year like last year and all-out efforts would be made to maintain peace and order during Muharram and create an atmosphere of interfaith tolerance and brotherhood.

"We are your defenders," he said adding, the security duties would be performed as religious obligation.

Separate deployment would be for protection of Imambargahs and no one would be allowed to take law into their hands, he said adding, the government orders would be implemented in letter and spirit.

No one would be allowed to violate the ban on use of loudspeakers, he said and advised the citizens to use social media carefully.

In the meeting, the participants said that all possible cooperation with the police during Muharram would be ensured so that perfect peace can be established in the district.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Social Media All Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted dr ..

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2 ..

41 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to in ..

Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to information on violence against ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic ..

Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic Bronze in Men's 65 Kg Weight C ..

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in ..

Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in various major cities

53 minutes ago
 Dacoits injured by accomplices

Dacoits injured by accomplices

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.