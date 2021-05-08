Foolproof security arrangements to be made during Eid: Addl IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan Saturday said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Eid-Ul-Fitr amid strict implementation of coronavirus SoP.

Presiding over a video link conference here, he said that lockdown would be implemented at any cost under preventive measures to protect public lives from the deadly virus. He said that tight security arrangements would be made during Eid-Ul-Fitr adding that SoP would be strictly implemented. He lauded the efforts of police officials for fighting against the virus on frontline besides controlling crime.

He directed district police officers of the region to utilize all resources for restricting public activities in their respective areas.

He urged officers to celebrate Eid with families of martyred police officials in order to pay tribute to their sacrifices.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, Assistant Inspector General Discipline Imran Shaukat, City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth and other senior officers also attended the meeting.