Foolproof Security Arrangements To Be Made During Christmas: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said that foolproof security arrangements were being made to avoid any untoward incident during Christmas

In a statement issued here on Friday, the city police officer said that different ceremonies would be organized at 41 churches of the city out of which three have been declared sensitive. He said that 1251 police officials including three SPs, seven DSPs, eight Inspectors, 225 SI, ASIs, 955 constables and 53 lady constables would be deployed on security duty.

He said that six elite force vehicles would continue patrolling at the routes of churches in order to deal any emergency like situation. He said that comprehensive checking arrangements would be ensured at entry and exit points of the city and churches entry points.

The CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider urged masses to cooperate with police by giving information in case of any suspicious person or activity around them.

