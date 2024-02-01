Foolproof security arrangements to be made during general elections: RPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (r) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that foolproof security arrangements would be made to maintain law and order situation during the upcoming general elections 2024.

During his visit of review arrangements at district Khanewal on Thursday, the regional police officer said that election code of conduct would be implemented strictly and violators would be treated as per law. He said that security would be ensured during distribution of polling material in time. He said that irrelevant persons would not be given permission to enter in polling stations adding that polling staff would be give best security.

The RPO maintained that officers concerned have been directed to ensure tight security arrangements at sensitive polling stations while stern action would be taken against aerial firing and display of weapon. He said that monitoring would be made during celebrations by the winning candidates and they would be treated with iron hands. He said that safety of the voters also be ensured for conducting free and fair elections.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq gave detailed briefing to regional police officer regarding security arrangements being made by the police in connection with general elections.