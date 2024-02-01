Open Menu

Foolproof Security Arrangements To Be Made During General Elections: RPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Foolproof security arrangements to be made during general elections: RPO

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (r) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that foolproof security arrangements would be made to maintain law and order situation during the upcoming general elections 2024.

During his visit of review arrangements at district Khanewal on Thursday, the regional police officer said that election code of conduct would be implemented strictly and violators would be treated as per law. He said that security would be ensured during distribution of polling material in time. He said that irrelevant persons would not be given permission to enter in polling stations adding that polling staff would be give best security.

The RPO maintained that officers concerned have been directed to ensure tight security arrangements at sensitive polling stations while stern action would be taken against aerial firing and display of weapon. He said that monitoring would be made during celebrations by the winning candidates and they would be treated with iron hands. He said that safety of the voters also be ensured for conducting free and fair elections.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq gave detailed briefing to regional police officer regarding security arrangements being made by the police in connection with general elections.

Related Topics

Election Firing Police Law And Order Visit Khanewal Best Weapon

Recent Stories

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakis ..

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO

51 minutes ago
 ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

2 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

2 hours ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

3 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

3 hours ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

4 hours ago
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

7 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

16 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

16 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan