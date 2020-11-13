UrduPoint.com
Foolproof Security Arrangements To Be Made For PDM Public Gathering: AIGP

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:41 PM

Outh Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Capt. (Retd) Zaffar Iqbal Friday said that foolproof security arrangements would be made for public gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Multan to avoid any untoward incident

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for PDM Public gathering here, the AIGP said that best arrangements would be made for protection of participants and leadership of the PDM. He said a comprehensive traffic plan would be issued for the vehicles and separate parking arrangement would be made for the vehicles. He said that special search operation would be conducted across the city before public gathering of PDM in order to prevent any untoward incident.

The AIGP said that lady police and extra force would be deployed at the public gathering point for comprehensive searching.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that foolproof security arrangements were being finalized for PDM gathering by keeping in view the government instruction regarding protection of PDM leadership.

He said the special search operation and police check posts have been started in this connection. He assured that police force was ready to deal any emergency like situation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan gave briefing on the security arrangements to the participants of the meeting.

