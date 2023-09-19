Open Menu

Foolproof Security Arrangements To Be Made For Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 07:41 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Tuesday said that foolproof security arrangements will be made on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Tuesday said that foolproof security arrangements will be made on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).

He expressed these views in a meeting with the members of Peace Committee and Seerat Milad Committee at Police Lines Headquarters.

The notable ulema Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Syed Izhar Hussain Shah Bukhari, Syed Chirghdin Shah, Qari Khalid Mahmoud Abbasi, Muhammad Usman Ghani, Shaukat Abbas Jafri, Sheikh Tariq Masood, Muhammad Sajid Mahmood, Qazi Muhammad Shakur Elahi, Sheikh Azam Khurshid, Chaudhry Muhammad Majeed, Muhammad Mahfouz, Malik Akhtar Ali and Abrar Ahmed Sheikh attended the meeting.

SSP Operations Faisal Saleem, SP Pothohar Mohammad Waqas Khan, Senior Traffic Officer Munir Hashmi were also present on the occasion.

The CPO praised the scholars who had always played a key role in establishing peace, adding that the best security arrangements were made in the city during Muharram-ul-Harram.

He, however, said that foolproof security arrangements should be made by using all available resources for the security of Milad processions.

The establishment of peace and harmony is the first priority for which all available steps are being taken, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan