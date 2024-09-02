Foolproof Security Arrangements To Be Made For Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH)
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Monday said that foolproof security arrangements will be made on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).
He expressed these views in a meeting with the members of the Peace Committee and Seerat Milad Committee at his office here.
ASP city, DSP headquarters, In-charge DIB and officials of the special branch were also present on the occasion.
The SSP Sukkur praised the scholars who had always played a key role in establishing peace, adding that the best security arrangements were made in the city during Muharram-ul-Harram.
He, however, said that foolproof security arrangements should be made by using all available resources for the security of Milad processions.
The establishment of peace and harmony is the priority for which all available steps are being taken, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC takes notice of water accumulation at railway station5 minutes ago
-
Widespread rain, thunderstorm predicted in KP5 minutes ago
-
Woman accidentally drinks acid25 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 456 kg drugs in eight operations25 minutes ago
-
Exams of Spring Semester begins: AIOU35 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office Sukkur disposes of complaints35 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from canal35 minutes ago
-
79 Electricity thieves caught in Nowshera Virkan45 minutes ago
-
3 passengers killed in road accident45 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police launches crack down against criminals45 minutes ago
-
Missing man found dead45 minutes ago
-
Educational activities resumed in KP after summer vacations55 minutes ago