Foolproof Security Arrangements To Be Made For Eid Milad Un Nabi: SSP

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro on Friday said that foolproof security arrangements will be made on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).

He expressed these views in a meeting with the members of the Peace Committee and Seerat Milad Committee at his office.

ASP city, DSP headquarters, In-charge DIB and officials of the special branch were also present on the occasion.

The SSP Khairpur praised the scholars who had always played a key role in establishing peace, adding that the best security arrangements were made in the city during Muharram-ul-Harram.

He, however, said that foolproof security arrangements should be made by using all available resources for the security of Milad processions.

The establishment of peace and harmony is the priority for which all available steps are being taken, he concluded.

