Foolproof security arrangements to be made for Muharram: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi district police would finalize foolproof security arrangements for Muharram ul Haram, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG, Muhammad Faisal Rana here Sunday. He said, the leaves of all police personnel have been canceled to ensure elaborate security for Muharram and a special 24/7 control room has also been set up in CPO office. Last year, total 1766 Majalis were organized during first Ashra of Muharram ul Haram while 316 muharram processions including 270 traditional and 46 licensed were taken out, he told.

The CPO said, special flag marches would be organized to show strength. Superintendents of Police of every division would be responsible for all security arrangements in their respective areas, he added.

Police would finalize elaborate security arrangements for peaceful passage of Muharram-ul-Harram and foolproof security arrangements would be made for the security of Majalis and Muharram mourning processions to be taken out during 1st Muharram to 30th in Rawalpindi district.

316 traditional and licensed Muharram processions and 1766 Majalis of A, B and C category would be provided security cover during 1st Muharram to 10th.

Police would make concerted efforts with the help of other departments concerned aiming to maintain law and order and to avert any untoward incident in the district.

According to a spokesman of Rawalpindi Police, Ulema, Mushaiksh and religious scholars of different sects were being taken on board to promote religious harmony.

Additional force of Special branch Police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, Lady Police and Ranger along with district police would be deployed to ensure security during Muharram-ul-Harram. Strict checking of vehicles would also be made at entry and exist points of Rawalpindi city.

Quick Response Force (QRF) would also be deployed for the protection of majalis and processions to be taken out during Muharram-ul-Harram.