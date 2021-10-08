Foolproof security arrangements to be made on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW): RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said on Friday that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW) to avoid any untoward incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said on Friday that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW) to avoid any untoward incident.

According to a release issued here, the regional police officer was monitoring the security arrangement across the region. A total of 40 Milad and 165 processions would be organized across the region where 4922 police officials along with volunteers and Punjab Qaumi Razakars (PQRs) would be deployed on security duty.

The RPO has directed officers concerned to ensure comprehensive body search of every participant by using metal detector. He also directed officers to remove encroachments from the routes of processions and also for tight monitoring of all Milad and processions.

He urged masses to cooperate with police in maintaining law and order situation and asked to inform police in case of any suspicious person and activity around them.