Foolproof Security Arrangements To Be Made On Christmas: DIGP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:23 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Syed Fida Hassan Shah on Wednesday said that foolproof security arrangements would be made on the occasion of Christmas here.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review security measures in connection of Christmas in Quetta.

The meeting was attended by Director Public Relations Prince Farhat Ahmadzai, SP Security Naeem Achakzai, S, Sariab Circle Akhlaqullah Tarar, Father Inayat Gail, Father Khawar Homi, Father Samson Shakir, Shahid Barkat, Salam Sadiq, Rajesh Sharif, Simon Bashir, Jaffer and Maqbool Nasir besides police officers and other dignitaries of the Christian community participated the meeting.

DIG Police Quetta said that foolproof security arrangement would be made at 48 churches in Quetta.

Police personnel will be deployed at each Church in Quetta, volunteers from the Christian community at the church will cooperate with police in matters of identity of all visitors to the churches during checking.

All the churches will be completely checked by the bomb disposal (BD)'s Team Squad while walk-through gates to be installed at the entry points of the major churches and every visitor will be checked with the help of the organizers.

He said ladies police would also be deployed for checking of the women at the churches despite the main churches to be monitored through CCTV cameras and the entrances and exits point of Quetta would be closely scrutinized.

Security arrangements will be made by Quetta Police through mobile patrolling, Eagle Squad, he said.

DIG Police Quetta said that about 800 police personnel including District Police, RRG, BC, Eagle Squad and traffic police would be deployed in Quetta for the occasion of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In addition, FC officers would perform their duties in this regard. All the Christian community attending the meeting who thanked the DIGP Quetta for taking measures to ensure foolproof security at churches on the occasion of Christmas in Quetta.

On the occasion, DIG Police Syed Fida Hassan Shah congratulated the Christian community on the eve of Christmas that all religions have religious freedom and we could give them full protection so that they would worship and celebrate in a peaceful environment with freedom.

