Foolproof security arrangements to be made on Christmas: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has said that foolproof security arrangements will be made for Christmas celebrations in the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has said that foolproof security arrangements will be made for Christmas celebrations in the region.

Presiding over a meeting with religious scholars from different schools of thought here on Saturday, he said that search and combing operations would be ensured in adjoining areas of churches.

He said that CCTV cameras and walk-through gates would be installed at sensitive places during Christmas ceremonies.

Dareshak said that police officials and volunteers would be deployed on security duty while special training would be given to volunteers before the event. He said that the best arrangements would be made for traffic in order to ensure uninterrupted flow.

He urged churches administration to complete ceremonies within the given time.

SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.