Foolproof Security Arrangements To Be Made On Youm-e-Ali: CPO

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:22 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said on Monday that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured to prevent any untoward incident on Youm-e-Ali (a.s)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said on Monday that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured to prevent any untoward incident on Youm-e-Ali (a.s).

During his visit to different areas of the city along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak to check security arrangements on procession routes, CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the department.

He said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Youm-e-Ali (a.s) while CCTV cameras would be installed at routes of processions for proper monitoring.

He directed police officials to remain alert during performing duties and said that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

Later, Deputy Commissioner and CPO met with the administrators of different Imambargah.

