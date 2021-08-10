Foolproof security arrangements top priority: DC

UrduPoint.com

Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed Tuesday said that foolproof security arrangements was top priority of the District administration to ensure peace during the Holy month of Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed Tuesday said that foolproof security arrangements was top priority of the District administration to ensure peace during the Holy month of Muharram.

Addressing the meeting at his office here, he directed all the heads of departments to finalise their plans and submit to DC office for performing their responsibilities according to the desired and policy of the government of the earliest.

He said that during the Ashura Muharram all processions and Majalis would be strictly monitored so that anti-social element could not succeed to harm peaceful atmosphere of interfaith harmony, brother-hood, tolerance and tranquility prevailing in the district.

He said the stern action would be taken against those found violating ban on utilizing loud speakers, wall chalking and playing hated CDs.

The deputy commissioner said that control rooms would be set up at Taluka level while volition of routs and timing would not be tolerated at all. He further said that the entry of several Ulema and Zakireen into the limits of Sukkur district have been prohibited while different Ulema and Zakireen have been gagged for ensuring peace and tranquility during the holy month of Muharram.

The deputy commissioner said that Ulema always paid a vital role for maintaining of peace in the country especially in Sukkur district. Scholars belonging to all schools of thought gave a helping hand to the administration, which was so appreciable.

He said the religious scholars had the responsibility to preach their fellow Muslims that islam was a religion of peace and not violence. He said no one would be allowed to violate the code of conduct.

