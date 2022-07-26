Foolproof security arrangements top priority: Commissioner

Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull has said that foolproof security arrangements is top priority to ensure peace in the Holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull has said that foolproof security arrangements is top priority to ensure peace in the Holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday, he directed to all the heads departments to finalise their plans and submit to Commissioner office for performing their responsibilities according to the desired and policy of the government at the earliest.

He said that during Muharram, all processions and Majalis would be strictly monitored so that anti-social element could not succeed to harm peace, atmosphere of interfaith harmony, brotherhood, tolerance and tranquility prevailing in the district.

He said stern action would be taken against those who found violating ban on utilizing loud speakers, wall chalking and playing hated CDs.

He said that control rooms would be set up Talukal level while volition of routs and timing would not tolerated at all.

Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa further said that Ulema always played a vital role for maintenance of peace in the country especially in Sukkur division. Scholars belonging to all schools of thought gave a helping hand to the administration, which was appreciable.

He said that religious scholars had the responsibility to preach their fellow Muslims that islam was a religion of peace. He said no one would be allowed to violate the code of conduct.

Deputy Commissioners, SSPs of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Director Health, Rangers and officials of the law enforcing agencies attended the meeting.