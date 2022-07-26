UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Arrangements Top Priority: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Foolproof security arrangements top priority: Commissioner

Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull has said that foolproof security arrangements is top priority to ensure peace in the Holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull has said that foolproof security arrangements is top priority to ensure peace in the Holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday, he directed to all the heads departments to finalise their plans and submit to Commissioner office for performing their responsibilities according to the desired and policy of the government at the earliest.

He said that during Muharram, all processions and Majalis would be strictly monitored so that anti-social element could not succeed to harm peace, atmosphere of interfaith harmony, brotherhood, tolerance and tranquility prevailing in the district.

He said stern action would be taken against those who found violating ban on utilizing loud speakers, wall chalking and playing hated CDs.

He said that control rooms would be set up Talukal level while volition of routs and timing would not tolerated at all.

Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa further said that Ulema always played a vital role for maintenance of peace in the country especially in Sukkur division. Scholars belonging to all schools of thought gave a helping hand to the administration, which was appreciable.

He said that religious scholars had the responsibility to preach their fellow Muslims that islam was a religion of peace. He said no one would be allowed to violate the code of conduct.

Deputy Commissioners, SSPs of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Director Health, Rangers and officials of the law enforcing agencies attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Rangers Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki Muslim All Government Top Muharram

Recent Stories

Army Promotion Board promotes 32 brigadiers to maj ..

Army Promotion Board promotes 32 brigadiers to major generals

49 seconds ago
 EU to cut Russian gas use as missiles strike Ukrai ..

EU to cut Russian gas use as missiles strike Ukraine

50 seconds ago
 DPO Kurram reviews security measures for Muharram

DPO Kurram reviews security measures for Muharram

52 seconds ago
 16 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

16 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

55 seconds ago
 Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: la ..

Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: lawyer

35 minutes ago
 International Islamic University to hold admission ..

International Islamic University to hold admission expo on July 28

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.