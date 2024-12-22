Foolproof security assured for Christmas gatherings: SP Swan Zone

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Swan Zone, Pari Gul Traeen, on Sunday held a meeting with a delegation from the Christian community to discuss security measures for Christmas.

During the meeting, SP Swan Zone assured the delegation that the Islamabad Capital territory (ICT) Police is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the Christian community and their religious events, an official told APP.

SP Gul Traeen emphasized that comprehensive security will continue to be provided for programs held at their places of worship.

SP stated that the purpose of the meeting was to reassure the Christian community that ICT Police is always available for their security and considers itself accountable for their protection.

She added that all churches in Islamabad are being provided with foolproof security.

Additionally, SP Gul Traeen acknowledged the Christian community's cooperation with Islamabad Police and expressed hope for continued collaboration in the future.

The Christian community delegation thanked SP Gul Traeen for addressing their concerns and ensuring full support for their security needs.

They reaffirmed their commitment to standing with Islamabad Police at every level.

/APP-rzr-mkz