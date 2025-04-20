Foolproof security at churches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) On the direction of the District Police Officer, foolproof security was provided to churches in connection with Sunday prayers and Easter.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a foolproof security plan was devised for security to churches and the Christian community on Sunday prayers and Easter.

“A large number of personnel of Bahawalpur police including the district police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force, Traffic Police and others were deployed at churches,” he said.

He added that CCTV vigilance cameras and walk-through gates had also been installed to monitor every movement at important places. He said that control rooms had also been established at the DPO Office and Police Lines to monitor security.