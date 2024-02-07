Foolproof Security Beefed Up For General Election In Larkana
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 11:24 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab on Wednesday said that during the general elections in all five districts of Larkana Division, a fool-proof security plan has been made keeping in view the current situation.
According to DIG, there are 2738 polling stations for general elections in the Larkana range, out of which 813 polling stations are declared as highly sensitive, 619 sensitive and 1306 polling stations are normal.
On the polling day, 16,704 police officials of Larkana Range, while Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers will also perform election duty.
In addition, additional RF police commandos, mobile patrolling, motorcycle teams and reserve manpower have also been deployed. A bomb disposal team will be available at the police station for emergency situations, he added.
