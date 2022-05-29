Foolproof security being ensured at churches: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said on Sunday that foolproof security arrangements were being ensured at churches in order to avoid any untoward incident.

According to police sources, as per directives of the city police officers tight security arrangements have been made at all churches of the district. The city police officer Khurram Shahzad Haider was monitoring the arrangements himself. He directed officials to remain alert while performing duties at churches and asked them to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities.

The CPO said in a statement that all possible measures were being taken to provide peaceful atmosphere to Christian community to perform their religious activities.

He directed officers concerned to ensure tight security arrangements and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the context.

The police have set up walk through gates at entry points of the churches while lady police has also been deployed there, police sources added.