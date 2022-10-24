UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Being Ensured For Polio Workers: CCPO

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Foolproof security being ensured for polio workers: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IGP Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said on Monday that everyone needed to continue working with national spirit for complete eradication of polio

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IGP Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said on Monday that everyone needed to continue working with national spirit for complete eradication of polio.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar committed that the anti-polio campaign supervisors, health workers and teams would be provided complete security during administration of anti-polio vaccine to children under five years of age.

The seven-day special polio eradication campaign has been started in the provincial capital from Monday.

More than 1,200 police officers and officials have been deployed for security of 6,360 polio workers, Dogar said and added that anti-polio teams in 169 union councils of the city had been provided comprehensive security.

According to a spokesperson for Lahore police, security cover has been provided to the polio workers in 169 union councils of the city including 37 of the City division, 17 of Civil Lines, 33 of Model Town, 23 of Sadar, 19 of Iqbal Town whereas 40 union councils of the Cantt division.

The CCPO said that 498 motorcycles, 83 vehicles of the police stations have been doing effective patrolling in the polio campaign areas.

The seven-day anti-polio campaign would continue from 24 to 30 October in the provincial capital during which around two million children would be administered anti-polio vaccine.

