Foolproof security being ensured for Spring Festival programmes: CCPO

(@FahadShabbir)

More than 2,500 police officers have been performing security duties at the programmes of Spring Festival (Jashan-e-Baharan) in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :More than 2,500 police officers have been performing security duties at the programmes of Spring Festival (Jashan-e-Baharan) in the provincial capital.

CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed Dev said that Lahore Police are providing full security to all touristic, cultural and sports activities related to the celebrations.

He said that police officers have been performing security duties at the programmes including National Horse and Cattle Show, Art & Craft Exhibition, food gala and related events.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that the protection of the citizens, especially women and children, participating in the ongoing Spring Festival in Jilani Park is a top priority of Lahore Police.

Anti-riot force and plainclothes police personnel have also been deployed in the parks for the safety of the participants, and to prevent anti peace elements and ensure law and order.

More than 1,500 police officers and youths would perform security duties on the occasion of National Horse and Cattle Show, he added.

Police officers and personnel deployed at the programmes should be on high alert and keep a close watch on the suspects, vehicles and equipment, Fayyaz Ahmad Dev directed.

Citizens visiting Jilani Park Gala and other recreational places should be allowed entry only after thorough checking, he said and added Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force teams should conduct effective patrolling around parks, highways and recreational places.

The CCPO Lahore directed that hooliganism would not be tolerated in the Spring Festival.