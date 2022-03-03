UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Being Ensured For Spring Festival Programmes: CCPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Foolproof security being ensured for Spring Festival programmes: CCPO

More than 2,500 police officers have been performing security duties at the programmes of Spring Festival (Jashan-e-Baharan) in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :More than 2,500 police officers have been performing security duties at the programmes of Spring Festival (Jashan-e-Baharan) in the provincial capital.

CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed Dev said that Lahore Police are providing full security to all touristic, cultural and sports activities related to the celebrations.

He said that police officers have been performing security duties at the programmes including National Horse and Cattle Show, Art & Craft Exhibition, food gala and related events.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that the protection of the citizens, especially women and children, participating in the ongoing Spring Festival in Jilani Park is a top priority of Lahore Police.

Anti-riot force and plainclothes police personnel have also been deployed in the parks for the safety of the participants, and to prevent anti peace elements and ensure law and order.

More than 1,500 police officers and youths would perform security duties on the occasion of National Horse and Cattle Show, he added.

Police officers and personnel deployed at the programmes should be on high alert and keep a close watch on the suspects, vehicles and equipment, Fayyaz Ahmad Dev directed.

Citizens visiting Jilani Park Gala and other recreational places should be allowed entry only after thorough checking, he said and added Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force teams should conduct effective patrolling around parks, highways and recreational places.

The CCPO Lahore directed that hooliganism would not be tolerated in the Spring Festival.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Sports Law And Order Vehicles Alert Fayyaz Ahmed Women All Top

Recent Stories

Thousands people welcome "Huqooq Sindh March" in U ..

Thousands people welcome "Huqooq Sindh March" in Umerkot, Mithi, Badin

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court summons CS Punjab in Murree inci ..

Lahore High Court summons CS Punjab in Murree incident case

1 minute ago
 Mainly cold, dry weather likely to prevail in most ..

Mainly cold, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

1 minute ago
 Export oriented industries being established under ..

Export oriented industries being established under CPEC in Pakistan: Parliamenta ..

1 minute ago
 KP Govt takes pragmatic steps for protection of la ..

KP Govt takes pragmatic steps for protection of labour rights: Minister

20 minutes ago
 Tehsil Mayor Havelian elections on March 31

Tehsil Mayor Havelian elections on March 31

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>