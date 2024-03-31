Foolproof security being ensured on Easter: DPO

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq said that foolproof security arrangements have been made during Easter to provide a sense of security to the Christian community.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the DPO said that it was the top responsibility of the police department to protect the lives and properties of the masses. He said that foolproof security arrangements have been made at 105 churches in the district including one of Category A, 15 of Category B, and 89 of Category C.

He said that four SDPOs, four inspectors, 30 sub-inspectors, 50 assistant sub-inspectors, and 287 constables have been deployed on security duty.

Rana Omer Farooq maintained that 176 volunteers were also performing security duties at churches. He said that comprehensive checking of vehicles was being ensured at entry and exit points of the district while the elite force would continue patrolling around the churches.

APP/qbs/thh