Foolproof Security Being Ensured On Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW): DPO
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider said that foolproof security arrangements have been made at Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu during the celebations of 12 Rabi-ul-Awal to ensure law and order situation.
During his visit on review security arrangements on Tuesday, the DPO said that a comprehensive security plan was in place to maintain peace during the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW).
He said that a total of 1,290 police personnel have been deployed to provide security for the processions. The police officials including seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), six Inspectors, 30 Sub-Inspectors, 114 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 155 Head Constables and more than 850 constables were performing their duties to ensure foolproof security at Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu.
"To further strengthen the security, Elite Force units will continue patrolling across the district for quick response during any emergency like station while checkpoints along key routes have also been made.
The procession routes have also been sealed with barbed wires and metal detectors were being used to prevent any unauthorized access, he added.
The DPO emphasized that ensuring foolproof security during the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal was top priority as the Primary goal of the police department was to provide a secure environment for the participants of the processions and the general public. He said that every possible measure has been taken to enhance security and ensure the safety of everyone.
He said that in addition to the police personnel, specialized teams will also be stationed at strategic points with additional support from plainclothes officers to monitor and respond swiftly to any potential threats.
He urged masses to cooperate with the authorities and report any suspicious activities.
APP/shn/thh
1353 hrs
