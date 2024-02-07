Foolproof Security Being Made To Ensure Polling In Peaceful Environment: DC
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Rizwan Qadeer on Wednesday said that foolproof security was being ensured during the distribution of polling material in all parts of the district.
During his visit to the Multan Public school, he said monitoring of the polling material has been made to hold the elections in a befitting manner.
He said material would be delivered at all polling stations as per the instruction so that voters could not face any trouble for casting a vote. He said that ballot papers and polling booths have been handed over to the concerned presiding officers.
The DC said that polling would be started as per the given schedule. He said that law violators would be treated with iron hands. "No one would be allowed to create law and order situation during the polling, " he warned.
