Open Menu

Foolproof Security Being Made To Ensure Polling In Peaceful Environment: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Foolproof security being made to ensure polling in peaceful environment: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Rizwan Qadeer on Wednesday said that foolproof security was being ensured during the distribution of polling material in all parts of the district.

During his visit to the Multan Public school, he said monitoring of the polling material has been made to hold the elections in a befitting manner.

He said material would be delivered at all polling stations as per the instruction so that voters could not face any trouble for casting a vote. He said that ballot papers and polling booths have been handed over to the concerned presiding officers.

The DC said that polling would be started as per the given schedule. He said that law violators would be treated with iron hands. "No one would be allowed to create law and order situation during the polling, " he warned.

Related Topics

Multan Law And Order Vote Visit All

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

1 hour ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

3 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

3 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

7 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

16 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

16 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

16 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

16 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

16 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan