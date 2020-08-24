Foolproof security being provided to 650 processions, 5,235 gatherings: CCPO

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed on Monday presided over a meeting held to review the overall law and order situation regarding Muharram-ul-Haram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed on Monday presided over a meeting held to review the overall law and order situation regarding Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that foolproof security was being provided to more than 650 processions and 5,235 gatherings in Lahore, adding that gatherings and processions had been divided into three categories according to sensitivity.

All the Divisional Officers and SDPOs briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding security arrangements for the processions and gatherings.

The CCPO Lahore said that three-tier security cordon of processions and meetings should be ensured. While issuing instructions, it was said that best snipers and well-armed personnel should be deployed at rooftop duty and SDPOs and SHOs should brief on-duty staff frequently.

Giving further instructions, the CCPO said that search operations in all divisions should be expedited and repeated search operations should be carried out at hotels, hostels, bus stands, and other places. He said meetings with all organizers should be continued and there should be no violence in gatherings and processions, adding that minor issues should be resolved through the peace committee.

He said personnel stationed at the checkpoints should be wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets. All personnel should have raincoats in view of the monsoon season. Police personnel should be deployed to monitor the security of the gatherings and processions and ensure the attendance of the personnel on arrival and departure of duty.

He said Civil defence teams should complete search and sweep operations of the routes, there should be no motorcycle, vehicle, wheelbarrow, etc. on the procession routes. Parking arrangements should be made at maximum distance from gatherings and processions, he added.

The CCPO Lahore directed SP Headquarters to immediately deliver all barbed wire and other logistics on duty points. He further said, "There would be no compromise on security and safety, I am visiting myself, action will be taken against the concerned supervisory officer for negligence and no official will leave his duty point without permission."DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, CTO Lahore Syed Hamad Abid, SSP Admin Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, SP Headquarters Jamil Zafar and all the divisional SPs and SDPOs attended the meeting.