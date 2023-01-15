Foolproof security being provided to foreigners: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar said that protection of foreigners was top responsibility of the police department and foolproof security was being provided to them by the department.

During a visit to the Chinese camp in premises of the Muzaffarabad Police Station here on Sunday, the city police officer said that the security of foreigners performing their duties in different development projects here, was top responsibility of the police department.

The city police officer directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duties at the Chinese camp and also asked the DSP concerned to conduct visit of the camps to monitor security arrangements. He said that CCTV cameras had already been installed for tight monitoring of the security.