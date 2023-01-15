UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Being Provided To Foreigners: CPO

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Foolproof security being provided to foreigners: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar said that protection of foreigners was top responsibility of the police department and foolproof security was being provided to them by the department.

During a visit to the Chinese camp in premises of the Muzaffarabad Police Station here on Sunday, the city police officer said that the security of foreigners performing their duties in different development projects here, was top responsibility of the police department.

The city police officer directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duties at the Chinese camp and also asked the DSP concerned to conduct visit of the camps to monitor security arrangements. He said that CCTV cameras had already been installed for tight monitoring of the security.

Related Topics

Police Police Station China Visit Alert Muzaffarabad Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral ..

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

4 hours ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

4 hours ago
 UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

4 hours ago
 Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.