Foolproof security being provided to majalis, processions: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :CPO Cap. (Retd) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry on Wednesday said that foolproof security was provided to 443 processions and 1280 majalis held in the district during the first six days of Muharram-ul-Haram.

During a media briefing about the command and control room here, he said that 238 security cameras had been installed in different places of the city. The performance of security cameras was being monitored by the SSP Operations Ali Raza from command and control room.

He further said that snipers had also been deployed at rooftop of buildings for monitoring of majalis and processions.

He said that every person would be searched before entry into majalis and processions.