Foolproof security being provided to Muharram processions: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Aqiq Khan on Monday said that foolproof security was being provided to Muharram processions and majalis being held in the district.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Ulema, traders and officials of different departments here at his office.

Amir said that the district administration in consultation with police and other departments had finalized all arrangements to ensure complete peace and harmony on 'Ashura' day.

City Police Officer(CPO)Muhammad Ahsan Younas while briefing the meeting said that security of processions was being monitored from the command and control room while all photo state traders had been directed to ensure that no hatred material could circulate keeping in view the sensitivity of Muharram days.

He said security arrangements by the police could only be successful with the cooperation of Ulema and civil society.

On the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Sheikh Rashid Shafique urged the ulema to play their role in promoting religious harmony and unity during Muharram.

"Maintaining religious harmony a task for religious scholars," he added.

He appreciated the cooperation of clerics and said that they had been playing an invaluable role in maintaining religious harmony.

Ulema on the occasion also assured the meeting of their commitment to maintaining communal peace and appreciated the role of district administration for making exemplary arrangements for Muharram.