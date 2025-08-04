- Home
Foolproof Security, Civic Arrangements Finalized For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 09:34 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The district administration has finalized all arrangements for the peaceful and secure observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) with a firm focus on maintaining law and order, public safety, and civic facilities.
Chairing a meeting, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir reviewed the preparations and directed relevant departments to ensure flawless coordination and execution of their respective duties.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, Assistant Commissioner and officers from WASA, Punjab food Authority, Health Department and Rescue 1122 also attended the meeting and briefed the deputy commissioner on the plans developed by their respective departments for the Chehlum.
The deputy commissioner instructed that the central security control room must remain fully operational and responsive during the Chehlum.
He also directed for immediate removal of dangling electricity wires and cleanliness along the procession routes. He directed the WASA, Punjab Food Authority, Health Department and Rescue 1122 to submit their detailed operational plans for ensuring seamless delivery of essential services.
Strict compliance with the designated timings of processions would be ensured to avoid any disruption, he added.
CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar assured that foolproof security arrangements would be enforced during Chehlum and any elements attempting to disrupt peace would be dealt with sternly.
Complete surveillance and deployment of law enforcement personnel would be ensured throughout the city to maintain a peaceful environment, he added.
