Foolproof security cover; AJK Tourists Police Force formed

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) , Jun 24 (APP)::Azad Jammu Kashmir government Monday set up tourist police force under comprehensive national project to provide foolproof security cover to the visiting tourists in an integrated move to promote tourism in the liberated territory.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan formally inaugurated the project by distributing keys of motorbikes and vehicles among the force here on Monday.

Information Minister Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas, AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Inspector General Police Salahuddin Ahmed Khan, Secretary Information, Tourism and IT Midhat Shahzad, Principal Secretary director general Tourism Irshad Ahmed Pirzada, director general Information Raja Azhar Iqbal, DIGs and other police officers were present on the occasion.

The prime minister was told in a briefing that communication network had been established under the project. In any emergent situation tourists would dial 1422 for assistance. The tourist squad would also rush to extend help in any difficult situation faced by the tourists.

The premier was told that the special tourism force was formed from within the police force consisting of educated and well behaved youngmen to provide better security to the tourists.

"In the first phase the force, equipped with motor bikes, would be deputed at Brarkot, Azad Pattan and Kuhala entry points.

It would patrol from entry points to tourist destinations. The force had been trained not only to behave well and friendly with the tourists but also guide them about the tourists' resorts" the AJK PM was told.

Talking to media Haider said tourism force was set up to provide better security and hospitality to the visiting tourists to AJK.

He said private sector would be encouraged for the promotion of tourism in the state.

He assured that water, power and better road infrastructure would be provided by government and rest should be ensured by private sector.

The prime minister said polythene bags would be banned to ensure cleanliness and better atmosphere in the touristy places in the State.

To a question, Haider said an international event of paragliding was going to be held in September in which 30 countries would take part including some European countries.

It would highlight better image and security situation in AJK and Pakistan at international level.

He said a large number of tourists were visiting Neelum Valley and Poonch due to the scorching heat in Punjab and Sindh and expressed hope that tourism sector would flourish further in the time to come.