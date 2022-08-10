UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Cover Provided To 11th Muharram Processions, Majalis

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Foolproof security cover provided to 11th Muharram processions, majalis

Rawalpindi district police on Wednesday provided foolproof security cover to 11th Muharram processions and majalis while over 1200 cops were deployed to ensure security of the main mourning procession which was taken out from Chor Chowk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on Wednesday provided foolproof security cover to 11th Muharram processions and majalis while over 1200 cops were deployed to ensure security of the main mourning procession which was taken out from Chor Chowk.

According to a district police spokesman, over 170 traffic wardens and City Traffic Police (CTP), Officers were regulating traffic.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari had finalized foolproof security arrangements for 11th Muharram processions and majalis.

He said that senior police officers had visited different areas of the main procession and reviewed all the security arrangements.

The spokesman said that the CPO had directed the police officers to ensure tight security arrangements for Muharram processions and majalis.

Thorough searching of the places of Majalis had been declared mandatory, before the start of any proceeding, he added.

The CPO had also directed for special deployment of lady-police at the security-checking points to conduct the physical checking and body search of female participants of the mourning processions.

The spokesman informed that the CTP had issued a diversion plan to regulate traffic during 11th Muharram procession of Chor Chowk.

All the traffic proceeding towards the route of 11th Muharram procession was diverted to other routes.

The traffic remained suspended on Peshawar Road, Masrial Road and Hali Road due to Chor Chowk mourning procession.

The traffic coming from Saddar towards Chairing Cross Westridge, APS school, Marble factory, IJP Road to Pirwadhi was diverted to IJP road from Chairing Cross.

The traffic coming from Peshawar to Saddar was diverted towards IJP Road, Carriage Factory, Passport Office, Bakeri Chowk and Transit Camp.

The traffic coming from Chor Chowk was not allowed towards Range Road while traffic coming from Misrayal towards Chor Chowk was diverted to Range Road.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions was blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles.

The parking of vehicles, motorcycles and hand push carts along with route of procession of 11th Muharram had also been banned.

Special squads comprising officers and traffic wardens were assigned duties to ease traffic flow and to facilitate the mourners and the road users.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Saddar All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fough ..

Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fought vote

43 seconds ago
 Jashan Azadi Swimming Championship on August 14: A ..

Jashan Azadi Swimming Championship on August 14: Asif Orakzai

1 minute ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital administration committed fo ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital administration committed for provision state of the art m ..

1 minute ago
 National Assembly refers three government bills to ..

National Assembly refers three government bills to committees

1 minute ago
 Fumigation launched in Karachi after recent rainfa ..

Fumigation launched in Karachi after recent rainfalls: Administrator

1 minute ago
 Imran smears anti-state narrative via SM teams: Gh ..

Imran smears anti-state narrative via SM teams: Ghani

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.