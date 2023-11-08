Foolproof security devised for 8th desert jeep rally

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Foolproof security is devised for gala of 8th Jeep rally set to open tomorrow (Nov 9) at Thal desert here with great pump and show on Wednesday.

DPO Syed Husnain Haider said the arrangements were being finalized in collaboration with district administration and the tourism department.

Around 600 police officer deployed to protect the event.

About 24 pickets work setup at different roots including internal and external courses of the rally.

Separate duty of traffic police was designated to control and maintain of the traffic flow. The DPO assured of all-out arrangements for making the event successful.

The Desert Jeep Rally is globally recognised as trademark of far-flung district of Southern Punjab.

Renowned drivers haling from across the country are set to prove their driving proficiency to make championship title in their name.

Registrations of vehicles would kick off tomorrow, same day of starting the event to be culminated on 12th of the same month.

The qualifying round of the three-day event is declared to be set out on November 10, second day of event with total track marked as three km like every year with not a single inch less are more of the measured distance.

November 11 is declared to hold competition of Stock Gallery, the term being coined by the rally organizers.

Race of the modified vehicles would begin on Nov 12 on 180 km track. Moreover, motorbikes sport of racing is also announced but the date is yet to be decided.

"The total length of the circuit or open course for the motorbike rally is fixed as three km," said the organiser.