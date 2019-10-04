(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) -:City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed to ensure foolproof security during Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya which will start on October 5.

During his visit to Qasim fort and shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya here on Friday,he said that security arrangements would be ensured during Urs to avoid any untoward incident,adding that body search would be ensured on entry points,besides monitoring of areas during the Urs.

DSP Haram Gate circle Yousaf Haroon, SHO Lohari Gate Muhammad Ashraf, Incharge Security Sanobar Ali and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.