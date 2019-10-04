UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foolproof Security During Urs Of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:33 PM

Foolproof security during Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed to ensure foolproof security during Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya which will start on October 5

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) -:City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed to ensure foolproof security during Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya which will start on October 5.

During his visit to Qasim fort and shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya here on Friday,he said that security arrangements would be ensured during Urs to avoid any untoward incident,adding that body search would be ensured on entry points,besides monitoring of areas during the Urs.

DSP Haram Gate circle Yousaf Haroon, SHO Lohari Gate Muhammad Ashraf, Incharge Security Sanobar Ali and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Visit Circle October

Recent Stories

New business ideas contest at MNSUA on Oct 9-10

2 minutes ago

U.S. State, Canadian province unveil ambitious ren ..

2 minutes ago

14 agenda items approved for placing before Cabine ..

2 minutes ago

Man shot dead over enmity in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

China's railways work to navigate National Day hol ..

29 seconds ago

Surgical goods, medical instruments worth $ 73.402 ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.