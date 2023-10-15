Foolproof security ensured for Christian worship places

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, foolproof security was provided to Christian worship programs in churches across the province including Lahore on Sunday.

Police teams were on high alert and performed their duties for the provision of peaceful environment to the Christian citizens.

Earlier, the IG Punjab had ordered security arrangements for churches and said that SPs and supervisory officers should check the security arrangements for churches and important places by themselves, additional police personnel and snipers should be deployed at sensitive churches.

Dolphin squad, PRU, elite teams should do effective patrolling around the churches, IG Punjab said and directed that police officers and men posted on security should be on high alert, keep a close watch on evil elements around churches.

Search and sweep operations should be continued around the sensitive places, the IG Punjab added that religious scholars, Christian community leaders, members of peace committees should promote inter-faith harmony.

In order to solve the problems of minorities on a priority basis.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that Meesaq Centers have been established where minority citizens can easily get policing services.