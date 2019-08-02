UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foolproof Security Ensured For Friday Prayers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 07:23 PM

Foolproof security ensured for Friday prayers

All divisional police high-ups including SPs, DSPs and SHOs provided strict security while following the directions of DIG Operations in the metropolis to ensure foolproof security arrangements here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :All divisional police high-ups including SPs, DSPs and SHOs provided strict security while following the directions of DIG Operations in the metropolis to ensure foolproof security arrangements here on Friday.

The police beefed up security of mosques and other religious places including Imambargahs, on the direction of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan.

Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit, remained alert at all sensitive places of the city.

Moreover, heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, security agencies conducted special visits of sensitive areas including Chinese Consulate, important offices and public places. They checked vehicles, suspicious persons with the help of biometric and the latest android devices at the entry and exit points of the city.

"The ongoing search operations help satisfy sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order China Vehicles Alert All

Recent Stories

Tsunami warning as powerful quake hits southwest I ..

2 minutes ago

Quetta Electric Supply Company to shut Mand Grid S ..

3 minutes ago

Business community advised to invest in Colombo

3 minutes ago

Regional ISC office to be established in Islamabad ..

6 minutes ago

Secretary IT directs NTC to recover dues

6 minutes ago

Sports Board Punjab to hold sports events on Indep ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.