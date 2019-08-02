Foolproof security ensured for Friday prayers

All divisional police high-ups including SPs, DSPs and SHOs provided strict security while following the directions of DIG Operations in the metropolis to ensure foolproof security arrangements here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : All divisional police high-ups including SPs, DSPs and SHOs provided strict security while following the directions of DIG Operations in the metropolis to ensure foolproof security arrangements here on Friday.

The police beefed up security of mosques and other religious places including Imambargahs, on the direction of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan.

Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit, remained alert at all sensitive places of the city.

Moreover, heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, security agencies conducted special visits of sensitive areas including Chinese Consulate, important offices and public places. They checked vehicles, suspicious persons with the help of biometric and the latest android devices at the entry and exit points of the city.

"The ongoing search operations help satisfy sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital," the spokesman added.