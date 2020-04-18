Foolproof security ensures at Ehsaas Kafalat Centres

Sukkur police ensured to provide foolproof security, maximum support and guidance to the people who visited different Ehsaas Kafalat Centres of the Sukkur on a 8th consecutive day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Sukkur police ensured to provide foolproof security, maximum support and guidance to the people who visited different Ehsaas Kafalat Centres of the Sukkur on a 8th consecutive day.

More than 15,00 police officers and officials, including divisional DSPs and SHOs, were deputed at all the Ehsaas Disbursement Centres of the city to meet any untoward incident.