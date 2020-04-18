UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foolproof Security Ensures At Ehsaas Kafalat Centres

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:58 PM

Foolproof security ensures at Ehsaas Kafalat Centres

Sukkur police ensured to provide foolproof security, maximum support and guidance to the people who visited different Ehsaas Kafalat Centres of the Sukkur on a 8th consecutive day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Sukkur police ensured to provide foolproof security, maximum support and guidance to the people who visited different Ehsaas Kafalat Centres of the Sukkur on a 8th consecutive day.

More than 15,00 police officers and officials, including divisional DSPs and SHOs, were deputed at all the Ehsaas Disbursement Centres of the city to meet any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur All

Recent Stories

UVAS lab begins testing coronavirus

23 seconds ago

Tandoor boy in Chaman passes competition exam to b ..

4 minutes ago

PIA to resume on Sunday its special relief flight ..

53 seconds ago

Afghan Forces Neutralize 6 Taliban Members in Sout ..

1 minute ago

Ajman-DED announces three-month renewal for trade ..

14 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Launches Online Summer Sale and Count ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.