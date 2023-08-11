Open Menu

Foolproof Security Evolves Around Railways Tracks: DS

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) of Railways Hammad Hassan Friday said to have evolved foolproof security of railways tracks, particularly after the Nawab Shah tragedy resulted in the loss of many previous lives.

Talking to APP, he said, "The department will leave no stone unturned to protect railways lines through up-to-date surveillance cameras with the necessary staff alerted for the entire 24 hours." Replying to a question about holding two thieves opening clips and fish plates on tracks near Mahmud Kot railways station caught red-handed yesterday, he said they were sent behind bars.

"FIR has been registered by the police of the relevant jurisdiction while further investigation is underway," he added.

To another query, Hamad Hassan said all tracks of the main railway's routes used to be under keen surveillance by the railway's authority, while a good look-after ensured for the lines laid at the remote places.

"Their detection system is such strengthened that it can detect any mishap apprehended even far remote distance of the tracks," he added.

