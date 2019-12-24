Foolproof security finalize for Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) -:The district police finalized foolproof security arrangements for Christmas across district.

According to police spokesperson here on Tuesday, the district has been divided into three zones and over 2300 police Jawan will perform security duty in the district, while 30 teams of dolphin force, 10 teams of elite force and SHOs of all police stations will ensure patrolling in the city as well as entry and exit points.

The Christmas celebrations will be held at 339 places in the district for which 2300 police officials, 419 ASIs, 76 Inspectors will perform duty that would be monitored by 17 general police officers.

The SHOs have been deployed in different areas and sensitive points besides this they will also ensure patrolling at 37 sectors.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police have also prepared traffic plan for Christmas Day and deployed traffic wardens, senior traffic wardens and traffic assistants at all Christmas bazaars, all churches and recreational places.

Special barriers will also be set up at different points including American Hospital Morrh, Catholic Church, GTS Chowk, Gumti Chowk, Chenab Club Chowk, Warispura, Eidgah Road to divert and control the traffic volume.

A traffic control room has also been set up at traffic headquarter to watch the Christmas duty.

Rescue 1122, District Officer Ihtesham Wahla has also chalked out emergency plan for Christmas day and over 500 rescue officials in ambulance vehicles and ambulance motorbikes will remain high alert near Churches.

The rescue posts have also been set up to cope with any emergency in the district.