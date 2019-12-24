UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foolproof Security Finalize For Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 03:30 PM

Foolproof security finalize for Christmas

The district police finalized foolproof security arrangements for Christmas across district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) -:The district police finalized foolproof security arrangements for Christmas across district.

According to police spokesperson here on Tuesday, the district has been divided into three zones and over 2300 police Jawan will perform security duty in the district, while 30 teams of dolphin force, 10 teams of elite force and SHOs of all police stations will ensure patrolling in the city as well as entry and exit points.

The Christmas celebrations will be held at 339 places in the district for which 2300 police officials, 419 ASIs, 76 Inspectors will perform duty that would be monitored by 17 general police officers.

The SHOs have been deployed in different areas and sensitive points besides this they will also ensure patrolling at 37 sectors.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police have also prepared traffic plan for Christmas Day and deployed traffic wardens, senior traffic wardens and traffic assistants at all Christmas bazaars, all churches and recreational places.

Special barriers will also be set up at different points including American Hospital Morrh, Catholic Church, GTS Chowk, Gumti Chowk, Chenab Club Chowk, Warispura, Eidgah Road to divert and control the traffic volume.

A traffic control room has also been set up at traffic headquarter to watch the Christmas duty.

Rescue 1122, District Officer Ihtesham Wahla has also chalked out emergency plan for Christmas day and over 500 rescue officials in ambulance vehicles and ambulance motorbikes will remain high alert near Churches.

The rescue posts have also been set up to cope with any emergency in the district.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Vehicles Road Traffic Alert Rescue 1122 Church All

Recent Stories

Opposition leaders aim at Shehryar Afridi over San ..

5 minutes ago

Five People Injured in Blasts at South Korean Stee ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Producer Plans to Ink Contract for 2 Commun ..

7 minutes ago

National Curriculum Council (NCC) seeks provinces' ..

7 minutes ago

Police official suspended,seven booked over gambli ..

2 minutes ago

Su-57 Jet Crashes in Russia's Far East Incurring N ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.