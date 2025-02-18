Foolproof security finalized for district courts: SSP Operations

The police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for district courts Faisalabad to avert any untoward incident in court premises

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for district courts Faisalabad to avert any untoward incident in court premises.

This was stated by SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mahboob while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that it is first and foremost duty of the police to provide full safety to the citizens and protection to the judicial system. In this connection, the meeting focused on reviewing and beefing up security measures in the court premises.

He said that strict security protocols would be implemented at courthouse perimeter where walk-through gates and other security equipment would remain fully operational.

He also discussed the security situation at the courts, management of entry and exit points, and screening procedures for vehicles, litigants and visitors.

He directed the security personnel that no individual should be allowed for entry in court premises without proper screening.

In this connection, a separate meeting was also held with members of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad for coordination in security efforts.

SP Lyallpur Town Rehman Qadir, DSP Civil Lines Aamir Waheed, SHO Civil Lines, President DBA Saif-ur-Rehman Bhatti and DBA Secretary Abdul Wahab Shah were also present in the meeting.