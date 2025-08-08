Open Menu

Foolproof Security For Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Foolproof security for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The district police have devised a foolproof security plan for processions and majalis in connection with the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

According to a police spokesperson here on Friday, on the instructions of City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umar, more than 1138 police officers and personnel have been deployed on duty across the district. A SP and 5 DSPs will supervise the security duty while 13 inspectors, 41 sub-inspectors, 94 ASIs, 62 head constables, 922 constables and lady constables will be the routes of the processions and gatherings, Imambargahs and picket on the occasion of Chehlum.

Elite force teams will continue to patrol. Other reserves and personnel will also be present in the police lines to deal with any emergency.

The main procession will start from Imambargah Hyderiya, Aminpur Bazar and end at sunset at Markazi Imambargah Jafar Trust Mohalla Sanatpura while passing through Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower Chowk).

Recent Stories

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as d ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..

1 hour ago
 Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number ..

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..

1 hour ago
 Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Des ..

Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in adverti ..

Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising

1 hour ago
 World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

2 hours ago
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

3 hours ago
 Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025

3 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange wi ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda

4 hours ago
 Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI gu ..

Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan