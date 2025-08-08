Foolproof security for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The district police have devised a foolproof security plan for processions and majalis in connection with the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

According to a police spokesperson here on Friday, on the instructions of City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umar, more than 1138 police officers and personnel have been deployed on duty across the district. A SP and 5 DSPs will supervise the security duty while 13 inspectors, 41 sub-inspectors, 94 ASIs, 62 head constables, 922 constables and lady constables will be the routes of the processions and gatherings, Imambargahs and picket on the occasion of Chehlum.

Elite force teams will continue to patrol. Other reserves and personnel will also be present in the police lines to deal with any emergency.

The main procession will start from Imambargah Hyderiya, Aminpur Bazar and end at sunset at Markazi Imambargah Jafar Trust Mohalla Sanatpura while passing through Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower Chowk).