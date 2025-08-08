Foolproof Security For Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The district police have devised a foolproof security plan for processions and majalis in connection with the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).
According to a police spokesperson here on Friday, on the instructions of City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umar, more than 1138 police officers and personnel have been deployed on duty across the district. A SP and 5 DSPs will supervise the security duty while 13 inspectors, 41 sub-inspectors, 94 ASIs, 62 head constables, 922 constables and lady constables will be the routes of the processions and gatherings, Imambargahs and picket on the occasion of Chehlum.
Elite force teams will continue to patrol. Other reserves and personnel will also be present in the police lines to deal with any emergency.
The main procession will start from Imambargah Hyderiya, Aminpur Bazar and end at sunset at Markazi Imambargah Jafar Trust Mohalla Sanatpura while passing through Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower Chowk).
Recent Stories
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda
Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DHO reviews immunization in slums3 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain3 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on infection prevention held at RHSC-A Chakdara13 minutes ago
-
CM Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to Quetta Lawyers on 8th August martyrs’ anniversary13 minutes ago
-
CoIED disposes of 70 complaints of missing persons after reconstitution of commission13 minutes ago
-
City police arrest two, recovers stolen goods13 minutes ago
-
Tarar flags off 18th Pakistani aid consignment to Gaza13 minutes ago
-
Station commander visits Ejaz Shaheed police lines23 minutes ago
-
Women trekkers begins Tirich Mir base camp expedition23 minutes ago
-
Efforts to combat climate change - A public stage play, a message33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar step up cooperation on climate action, green investment33 minutes ago
-
Erstwhile Fata lights up with patriotic zeal for Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations33 minutes ago