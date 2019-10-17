Foolproof security for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A): RPO

As many as 4724 police personnel will provide security cover to 67 processions and 153 Majalis to be held on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and Shuhada-e-Karbala in Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 4724 police personnel will provide security cover to 67 processions and 153 Majalis to be held on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and Shuhada-e-Karbala in Bahawalpur Division.

This was stated by Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood while presiding over the meeting.

He said that five of these processions and seven majalis have been declared extremely sensitive and extra security measures have been taken for them. He said that 494 CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the routes of processions and sites of majalis. He further said that 32 walk through gates and 715 metal detectors will be used to scan the participants of majalis and processions.

RPO said that three-tier security will be provided to majalis and processions. Special branch will technically sweep routes of processions and sites of Majalis while snipers will be allocated near sensitive locations.