UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security For Churches In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Foolproof security for churches in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Sunday the police were providing comprehensive security for worship places of the Christian community in the city.

In a statement released here, he said the police's commitment to maintaining a high-level of security at churches, especially on Sundays. He said additional forces, including snipers, were deployed at churches, and regular inspections were conducted at the city's entry and exit points to enhance security measures.

The police officers personally inspect the security arrangements at churches and other significant locations, he added. Furthermore, the Dolphin Squad, PRUs, and Elite force teams carry out effective patrolling around churches to ensure safety of worshipers, added the CCPO.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Kamran, the Bishop of Lahore, expressed his gratitude to the Lahore police and CCPO Kamyana for providing foolproof security for Christian worship places.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Bishop Sunday Christian

Recent Stories

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

7 minutes ago
 Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embod ..

Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embodies an unwavering commitment t ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: A ..

UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: Al Marri

8 minutes ago
 Dubai ranks first globally in attracting FDI proje ..

Dubai ranks first globally in attracting FDI projects in cultural and creative i ..

8 minutes ago
 RTA signs strategic partnership agreement with Al- ..

RTA signs strategic partnership agreement with Al-Futtaim Automotive to deploy 3 ..

8 minutes ago
 MoHAP to launch &#039;Nebras: My Journey in the Wo ..

MoHAP to launch &#039;Nebras: My Journey in the World of Nursing and Midwifery R ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.