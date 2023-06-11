Foolproof security for churches in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Sunday the police were providing comprehensive security for worship places of the Christian community in the city.

In a statement released here, he said the police's commitment to maintaining a high-level of security at churches, especially on Sundays. He said additional forces, including snipers, were deployed at churches, and regular inspections were conducted at the city's entry and exit points to enhance security measures.

The police officers personally inspect the security arrangements at churches and other significant locations, he added. Furthermore, the Dolphin Squad, PRUs, and Elite force teams carry out effective patrolling around churches to ensure safety of worshipers, added the CCPO.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Kamran, the Bishop of Lahore, expressed his gratitude to the Lahore police and CCPO Kamyana for providing foolproof security for Christian worship places.