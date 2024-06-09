Open Menu

Foolproof Security For Churches On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements for Christian prayer programmes in churches across the province, including Lahore, on Sunday.

SPs and supervisory officers personally checked the security arrangements at churches and key Christian sites.

Police teams remained on high alert, with additional personnel and snipers deployed at sensitive churches.

Earlier, IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar instructed RPOs and DPOs to increase security at churches. He instructed that Dolphin Squad, PRU and Elite teams conduct effective patrolling around churches.

Search-and-sweep operations should continue around churches, Christian communities, and sensitive locations, ordered the IGP. He emphasised that religious scholars, the Christian community, and members of peace committees should promote interfaith harmony.

