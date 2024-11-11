Foolproof security for churches orders

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, on Monday directed the police to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches in the district.

He said that the police should remain fully vigilant to thwart any nefarious design of miscreants.

He also directed that foolproof security should be ensured around churches, worship places, shopping areas, markets, hotels, parks, and other recreational sites in the city by exploiting all available resources.