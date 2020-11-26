Foolproof security for CPEC projects is utmost priority: Ijaz Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday said that ensuring foolproof security for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and overall environment is Government's utmost priority.

The Minister expressed these views in a meeting with the Ambassador of China Nong Rong who called on him here at the Ministry of Interior, said a press release.

The Minister welcomed the Ambassador to Pakistan and discussed bilateral ties.

Acknowledging the time tested friendship of Pakistan and China, Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that the two countries were like two bodies one soul and that the cooperation between the two has only strengthened over the years.

The Ambassador agreed with the Minister and said that the cooperation between Pakistan and China has always proven to be fruitful and very productive.

Mr. Nong Rong appreciated the security arrangements done for the Chinese people and CPEC projects in Pakistan.

"We have increased the manpower and overall strength of FC and Frontier Corps to make sure that there is no problem faced in the smooth functioning of CPEC projects" the Minister said.

The Ambassador thanked the Minister for cooperation in Visa related affairs to which the Minister replied that overall process of visa issuance has been streamlined and we try that there were no hurdles faced by people.

However, if there's any problem faced, we would ensure full assistance, he added.

While addressing the COVID situation, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that not only the Government, the people of Pakistan were very thankful to the Chinese government for providing assistance during pandemic crisis.

"China came to our help at very early stage, people of our country really appreciate it" he said.

On discussing the vaccine matter, the Ambassador said that the human trials were underway and we are hoping that by the start of next year, good things could be expected.

CPEC has become the game changer for the entire region, the Federal Minister for Interior said while appreciating China's role in developmental projects in Pakistan.

The infrastructure and development has played a pivotal role in economic progress, he added.

To which the Ambassador replied that the two countries have always been successfully working in mutual projects.

The meeting concluded with the hope that the two countries would continue to work together and further strengthen the bilateral ties in days to come.