Foolproof security for DBA polls

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Police have made foolproof security arrangements for the District Bar Association (DBA) elections, being held on Saturday.

According to a press release, issued here on Saturday, more than 500 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order during the polling.

In addition, reserve police units remained on standby at the police lines to handle any untoward incidents.

The Elite Force and Muhafiz Squad teams are also on active patrol around the polling stations.